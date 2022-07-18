AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,697 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of AAON worth $6,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AAON by 188.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its position in shares of AAON by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of AAON by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of AAON by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,022 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of AAON by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at AAON

In related news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $215,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,347.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $215,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,347.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 3,126 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $174,462.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,514,906.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,358 shares of company stock worth $987,027 over the last quarter. 19.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAON Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON opened at $53.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.87. AAON, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.50 and a 52 week high of $83.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.63 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. AAON had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $182.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. AAON’s revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

AAON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAON. Sidoti raised shares of AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

AAON Profile

(Get Rating)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Featured Stories

