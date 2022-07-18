ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Stake Lessened by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in ABB by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,173,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $769,836,000 after buying an additional 324,811 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in ABB by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,217,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $695,380,000 after purchasing an additional 716,706 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in ABB by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,471,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,518,000 after purchasing an additional 96,369 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in ABB by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,743,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,557,000 after purchasing an additional 201,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in ABB by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 892,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,054,000 after purchasing an additional 20,036 shares in the last quarter. 14.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABB stock opened at $26.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $52.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.85. ABB Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $39.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.91.

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. ABB’s payout ratio is 22.75%.

ABB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ABB from CHF 27 to CHF 27.20 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 32 to CHF 33 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.37.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

