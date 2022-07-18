Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ) Short Interest Update

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, an increase of 48.9% from the June 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $19,149,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 11,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 172.6% in the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 40,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 25,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:JEQ opened at $5.63 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.86 and a 200-day moving average of $6.71. Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $10.26.

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund Cuts Dividend

About Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th.

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

