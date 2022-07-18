Abundance Wealth Counselors Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 79.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 149 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Up 1.2 %

GOOG opened at $2,255.34 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,044.16 and a one year high of $3,042.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 109.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233 shares in the company, valued at $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233 shares in the company, valued at $544,551.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,739 shares of company stock worth $12,616,323. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price target on Alphabet from $181.50 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen cut their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Alphabet from $157.50 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Thirty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.37.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.