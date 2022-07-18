Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) Short Interest Up 50.0% in June

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (OTCMKTS:ASPCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of ASPCF stock opened at $2.25 on Monday. Acerus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $8.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.27.

About Acerus Pharmaceuticals

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; and Noctiva, a vasopressin analog indicated for the treatment of nocturia due to nocturnal polyuria in adults who awaken at least 2 times per night to void.

