Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) Short Interest Up 50.0% in June

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (OTCMKTS:ASPCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Acerus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of ASPCF stock opened at $2.25 on Monday. Acerus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $8.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.27.
About Acerus Pharmaceuticals
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Acerus Pharmaceuticals (ASPCF)
