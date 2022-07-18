Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC cut its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 68.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,832 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total transaction of $850,688.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,899,560.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ATVI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.18.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $77.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.69. The firm has a market cap of $60.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.52. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $92.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 29.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

