ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Receives $21.85 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.85.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ACVA shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $30.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

ACV Auctions Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of ACVA opened at $6.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.28. ACV Auctions has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The business had revenue of $103.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.44 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 23.08% and a negative return on equity of 16.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ACV Auctions will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ACV Auctions news, insider Michael Waterman sold 2,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $37,370.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,791. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACV Auctions

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACVA. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 4th quarter valued at $4,766,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 4th quarter valued at $990,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 4th quarter valued at $38,967,000. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 284,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 130,646 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 806.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 93,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 83,166 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.