Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,096 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $7,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Airbnb by 22.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 34.2% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 7,334 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $439,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605 shares during the period. 34.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABNB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Airbnb from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Airbnb from $194.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on Airbnb from $233.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.87.

Insider Activity

Airbnb Trading Up 4.0 %

In related news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total transaction of $23,830,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,750,101 shares in the company, valued at $262,139,627.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.98, for a total value of $3,379,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,327 shares in the company, valued at $6,645,476.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total transaction of $23,830,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,750,101 shares in the company, valued at $262,139,627.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 644,936 shares of company stock worth $68,194,377 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $94.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $60.85 billion, a PE ratio of 81.60 and a beta of 0.86. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $212.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.17.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.25. Airbnb had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.75) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.