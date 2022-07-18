Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stake Raised by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,370 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $6,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 34.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $222,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 263,703 shares in the company, valued at $23,493,300.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $222,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 263,703 shares in the company, valued at $23,493,300.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total value of $23,830,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,750,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,139,627.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 644,936 shares of company stock worth $68,194,377. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $94.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $60.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.60 and a beta of 0.86. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $212.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. Airbnb had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Airbnb from $205.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on Airbnb from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $194.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JMP Securities lowered Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.87.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

