All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,145 Shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SLR Investment were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLRC. Ares Management LLC boosted its holdings in SLR Investment by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,589,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,289,000 after purchasing an additional 115,661 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $2,068,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SLR Investment by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,057,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,912,000 after purchasing an additional 86,375 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of SLR Investment by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 576,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,632,000 after purchasing an additional 48,168 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SLR Investment by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 105,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 39,612 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on SLRC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Hovde Group reduced their price target on shares of SLR Investment to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of SLR Investment from $17.25 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of SLR Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $16.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.08.

SLR Investment Price Performance

SLRC stock opened at $14.26 on Monday. SLR Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.96 and a 12 month high of $20.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.00. The stock has a market cap of $781.06 million, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.12.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $33.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.95 million. SLR Investment had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 7.11%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

SLR Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.53%. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is presently 174.47%.

SLR Investment Company Profile

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

