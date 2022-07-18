All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,055 Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,055 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,910,838 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,446,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,617 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,522,395 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,122,608,000 after buying an additional 1,462,083 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,332,488 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $641,900,000 after buying an additional 320,505 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,522,181 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $444,518,000 after buying an additional 83,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $371,684,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 3.2 %

WBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $38.03 on Monday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.57 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The company has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.53.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.81%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

