All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 3,145 Shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SLR Investment were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLRC. Ares Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,589,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,289,000 after buying an additional 115,661 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $2,068,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,057,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,912,000 after buying an additional 86,375 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 576,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,632,000 after buying an additional 48,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 105,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 39,612 shares during the last quarter.

SLRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of SLR Investment from $17.25 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of SLR Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $16.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Hovde Group dropped their price target on shares of SLR Investment to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of SLR Investment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.08.

SLR Investment stock opened at $14.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $781.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. SLR Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.96 and a 1 year high of $20.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.00.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $33.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.95 million. SLR Investment had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 7.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.53%. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is presently 174.47%.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

