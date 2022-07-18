All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 698 SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 161.0% in the first quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 10,095 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,383,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 6.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 35.9% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $328.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $361.00 to $399.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $405.00 to $372.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $350.81.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $265.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 85.21, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.86 and a 1-year high of $389.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $268.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.43.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $655.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.70 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 7.78%. Research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total transaction of $573,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,794,177.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total value of $573,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,794,177.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Meir Adest sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total transaction of $693,634.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 183,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,417,436.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,261 shares of company stock worth $2,601,376 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

