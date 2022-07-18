All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,651 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 873.3% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 823.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXP stock opened at $142.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. American Express has a 52-week low of $134.12 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.35. The company has a market capitalization of $107.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Express will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.84%.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Express in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.12.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

