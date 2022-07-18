All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $62.51 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $57.62 and a 1-year high of $85.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.06.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.