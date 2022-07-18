All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Has $368,000 Position in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,969 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oxford Lane Capital were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 10.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,612 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 4.7% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 85,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 85.4% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 136,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 62,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 34,710 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 12,660 shares in the last quarter.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance

Oxford Lane Capital stock opened at $6.27 on Monday. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.49 and a 52-week high of $8.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.04.

Oxford Lane Capital Announces Dividend

Oxford Lane Capital ( NASDAQ:OXLC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.80 million.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.

About Oxford Lane Capital

(Get Rating)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.