All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $365,000 in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 85,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VVR. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 194.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 275,172 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 986,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after buying an additional 158,752 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $661,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $608,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,698,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,686,000 after buying an additional 81,820 shares during the period.

VVR opened at $3.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.87 and a 200 day moving average of $4.15. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $4.53.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

