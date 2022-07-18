All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $307,000 Investment in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 36,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Li-Cycle by 16.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. 24.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LICY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Li-Cycle from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen lowered their price target on Li-Cycle from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen lowered their price target on Li-Cycle from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Li-Cycle from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Li-Cycle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.40.

Shares of NYSE LICY opened at $6.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 26.98, a current ratio of 27.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.57. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $14.28.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Li-Cycle had a negative return on equity of 16.02% and a negative net margin of 1,097.02%. The company had revenue of $8.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

