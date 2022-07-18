All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter.

Get ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF alerts:

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Price Performance

IPAY stock opened at $40.43 on Monday. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 1 year low of $37.91 and a 1 year high of $72.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.86 and a 200 day moving average of $47.91.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.