All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 18,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHPT. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ChargePoint by 236.7% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in ChargePoint by 491.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ChargePoint by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its position in ChargePoint by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.
ChargePoint Price Performance
Shares of CHPT opened at $11.57 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.72.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CHPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ChargePoint from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.63.
Insider Transactions at ChargePoint
In other news, Director Michael Linse sold 1,696,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $23,023,486.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 43,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $526,324.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 121,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,055.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Linse sold 1,696,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $23,023,486.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,266,935 shares of company stock worth $30,824,201 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.
About ChargePoint
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
