All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 44.2% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 168.1% during the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 16,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 10,482 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,905,000.

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Stock Performance

FAN opened at $17.12 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.53. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $22.59.

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

