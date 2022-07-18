All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 35,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 747,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,586,000 after purchasing an additional 184,118 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,808,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,293,000 after purchasing an additional 148,170 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $33.80 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.81. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $32.92 and a one year high of $51.90. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.57.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $307.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.27 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 63.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.93%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a $61.00 price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.14.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

