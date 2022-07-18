All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Takes $329,000 Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,155 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 180.0% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 19,027 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 12,231 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 321.2% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.4% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 38.1% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,935 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $144.37 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.48 and its 200-day moving average is $150.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $118.22 and a 12-month high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 30.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.08.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Stories

