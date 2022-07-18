Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Boosted by Asio Capital LLC

Asio Capital LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.7% of Asio Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $2,249,092,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 890,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,577,008,000 after acquiring an additional 340,733 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $754,814,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 20,160.8% during the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 240,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 239,712 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,545,866,000 after acquiring an additional 205,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG opened at $2,255.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,044.16 and a 1 year high of $3,042.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.05). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 109.34 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen reduced their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Alphabet from $181.50 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Thirty-two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,739 shares of company stock worth $12,616,323 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.