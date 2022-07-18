Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Lifted by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 124.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Seascape Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 509 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 166 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 901 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coyle Financial Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $164.50 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.50 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $181.50 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Thirty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.37.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,255.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.21. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,044.16 and a 1 year high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 109.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,739 shares of company stock worth $12,616,323. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

