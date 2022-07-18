Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Raised by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,188 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 0.4% of Greenleaf Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $33,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $2,235.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.76. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,037.69 and a 52-week high of $3,030.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 109.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Alphabet from $172.50 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Alphabet from $168.75 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $138.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.21.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,739 shares of company stock worth $12,616,323. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

