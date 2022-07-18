Alphastar Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,185 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V opened at $210.04 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $201.90 and a 200 day moving average of $210.90. The company has a market capitalization of $399.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.91 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on V. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.13.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also

