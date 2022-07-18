Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATRWF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATRWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a growth of 50.9% from the June 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Securities cut their price target on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Get Altius Renewable Royalties alerts:

Altius Renewable Royalties Trading Up 7.2 %

Altius Renewable Royalties stock opened at $6.99 on Monday. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $14.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.94.

About Altius Renewable Royalties

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, engages in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties in North America. It also provides tailored financing solutions to the renewable power sector. The company holds interests in a portfolio of 695 MW of wind, hydro-electric, and solar energy projects located in Texas, Kansas, and Vermont, as well as royalty interests in a portfolio of 2,845 MW of development stage wind energy projects located in Texas, Indiana, and Illinois.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.