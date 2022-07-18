American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Shares Sold by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. cut its position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,375 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 47.5% in the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 140,671 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 45,275 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 23.4% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 646,374 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,859,000 after buying an additional 122,674 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth $186,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 22.7% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 752,206 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $12,637,000 after buying an additional 139,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.7% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 159,605 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,681,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $39.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.54.

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

AEO stock opened at $11.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.31. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $36.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.22.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 28.05% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 41.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 24,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $449,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,174. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 24,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $449,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,174. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $116,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $374,225 in the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Eagle Outfitters

(Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.