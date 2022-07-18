American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 71.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,338 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of American Express by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,277,797 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,607,848,000 after purchasing an additional 320,288 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,745,967 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,576,040,000 after purchasing an additional 121,632 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of American Express by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,485,487 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,042,625,000 after purchasing an additional 115,450 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,833,314 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,603,735,000 after purchasing an additional 55,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $993,440,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Price Performance

AXP opened at $142.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $107.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $134.12 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 billion. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Edward Jones raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.