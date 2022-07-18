American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Position Boosted by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,682 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $10,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in American Tower by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $481,000. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $568,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Up 0.3 %

AMT stock opened at $257.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market cap of $119.52 billion, a PE ratio of 44.50, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.46. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $220.00 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.44.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $1.43 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on American Tower from $286.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Sunday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,739 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,290. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

