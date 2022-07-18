Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc cut its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 80.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 203 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Amgen were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMGN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.71.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $248.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $244.90 and a 200-day moving average of $238.13. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $258.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.70 EPS. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,492.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

