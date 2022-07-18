Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Purchased by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADI. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 516.7% during the fourth quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 225.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $157.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.75, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.50 and a 1-year high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.97.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.84.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $144.16 per share, for a total transaction of $526,184.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at $14,993,793.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total value of $636,409.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,859.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $144.16 per share, for a total transaction of $526,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at $14,993,793.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,736 shares of company stock worth $1,235,911. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.