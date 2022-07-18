Analysts Set ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Price Target at $12.90

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.90.

ING has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ING Groep from €10.90 ($10.90) to €11.50 ($11.50) in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on ING Groep from €14.50 ($14.50) to €13.00 ($13.00) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ING Groep from €13.50 ($13.50) to €14.00 ($14.00) in a research report on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ING Groep from €12.70 ($12.70) to €12.80 ($12.80) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on ING Groep from €12.50 ($12.50) to €11.00 ($11.00) in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ING. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 68,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,425,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ING Groep in the first quarter worth about $523,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 98,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

ING opened at $8.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $8.57 and a 1-year high of $15.97. The company has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.47.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. ING Groep had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.2452 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.6%. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.03%.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

