Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Truist Financial (TFC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Truist Financial (NYSE: TFC):

7/12/2022 – Truist Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $58.00 to $52.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/12/2022 – Truist Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $56.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/11/2022 – Truist Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $56.00 to $51.00.

7/1/2022 – Truist Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $59.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/7/2022 – Truist Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $74.00 to $64.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/31/2022 – Truist Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $68.00 to $57.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/26/2022 – Truist Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $57.00 to $41.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

5/25/2022 – Truist Financial was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

TFC opened at $47.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.95. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $44.68 and a 52 week high of $68.95. The company has a market capitalization of $63.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,692.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 30,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

