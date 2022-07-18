Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Fidelity National Information Services (FIS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE: FIS) recently:

7/18/2022 – Fidelity National Information Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $138.00 to $130.00.

7/14/2022 – Fidelity National Information Services was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $101.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $132.00.

7/11/2022 – Fidelity National Information Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $145.00 to $125.00.

6/30/2022 – Fidelity National Information Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $105.00 to $100.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/30/2022 – Fidelity National Information Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $100.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/21/2022 – Fidelity National Information Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $114.00 to $102.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/13/2022 – Fidelity National Information Services was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $115.00.

FIS stock opened at $95.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $57.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.73. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.38.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 127.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sabal Trust CO purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at $275,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.7% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at about $1,102,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morris Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.0% in the second quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

