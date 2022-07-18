Andy C. Hornby Buys 376,263 Shares of The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) Stock

The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN – Get Rating) insider Andy C. Hornby acquired 376,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 42 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of £158,030.46 ($187,952.50).
Shares of RTN stock opened at GBX 46.28 ($0.55) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 49.83 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 70.98. The company has a market cap of £354.07 million and a P/E ratio of -8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The Restaurant Group plc has a one year low of GBX 0.97 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 130.20 ($1.55).
Several research firms have recently commented on RTN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 47 ($0.56) price target on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.07) target price on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of The Restaurant Group from GBX 125 ($1.49) to GBX 110 ($1.31) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays downgraded shares of The Restaurant Group to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 75 ($0.89) to GBX 70 ($0.83) in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 95.40 ($1.13).
The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.
