ANGLE plc (OTCMKTS:ANPCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ANGLE plc (OTCMKTS:ANPCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on ANGLE from GBX 195 ($2.32) to GBX 231 ($2.75) in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANPCY opened at 12.54 on Monday. ANGLE has a fifty-two week low of 12.52 and a fifty-two week high of 21.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of 15.10.

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in metastatic breast cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD multiplex analysis system for routine and focused multiplex analysis of DNA, RNA or protein biomarkers.

