Annapolis Financial Services LLC Has $67,000 Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC decreased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 15,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 28,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 871,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,626,000 after buying an additional 31,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $145.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $348.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $129.50 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.76.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total value of $4,884,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,347,910.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,014 shares of company stock worth $18,009,102. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

