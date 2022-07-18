Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Director Acquires $31,427.43 in Stock

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Rating) Director Barry J. Cohen purchased 2,553 shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.31 per share, for a total transaction of $31,427.43. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,287.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Stock Performance

AIF opened at $12.34 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.60 and its 200-day moving average is $13.93. Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.98 and a 1-year high of $16.12.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a $0.097 dividend. This is an increase from Apollo Tactical Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIF. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 6,044 shares during the last quarter.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

