Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Benin Management CORP’s 2nd Largest Position

Benin Management CORP grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,024 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Apple makes up 7.2% of Benin Management CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Apple were worth $23,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. 57.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL opened at $150.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.69. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, April 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.