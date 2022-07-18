Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Cut to $110.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.44% from the company’s previous close.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.88.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $94.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.50. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $82.67 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors increased its stake in Applied Materials by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,142 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 473.8% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 459 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,707 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

