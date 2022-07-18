apricus wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

apricus wealth LLC lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,494 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 2.0% of apricus wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.52.

Microsoft Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $256.72 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $241.51 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.55.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

