Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Short Interest Update

Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 181,200 shares, a drop of 33.5% from the June 15th total of 272,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.1 days.

Artemis Gold Price Performance

OTCMKTS ARGTF opened at $2.93 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.94. Artemis Gold has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $6.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Scotiabank began coverage on Artemis Gold in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.92.

Artemis Gold Company Profile

Artemis Gold Inc, a gold development company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties. The company's asset portfolio includes a 32.3% equity interests in Velocity Minerals Ltd. that focuses on acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Bulgaria.

