Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 123,700 shares, a growth of 61.7% from the June 15th total of 76,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Ashtead Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASHTF opened at $44.49 on Monday. Ashtead Group has a 52 week low of $39.89 and a 52 week high of $87.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.42 and a 200 day moving average of $59.27.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

