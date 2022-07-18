ASML (ASML) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 20th. Analysts expect ASML to post earnings of $3.53 per share for the quarter. ASML has set its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. ASML had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 54.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect ASML to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $22 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $475.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $510.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $603.98. The company has a market cap of $194.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ASML has a 12-month low of $412.67 and a 12-month high of $895.93.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $4.1903 per share. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.01468%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 39.80%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in ASML by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 700,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $468,189,000 after purchasing an additional 91,082 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in ASML by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,573,000 after purchasing an additional 29,290 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in ASML by 24,855.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,844,000 after purchasing an additional 125,022 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its stake in ASML by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 96,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,532,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in ASML by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 45,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,379,000 after purchasing an additional 11,255 shares in the last quarter. 25.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of ASML from €767.00 ($767.00) to €630.00 ($630.00) in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ASML from €945.00 ($945.00) to €960.00 ($960.00) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Argus started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $590.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of ASML from €800.00 ($800.00) to €710.00 ($710.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $772.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

