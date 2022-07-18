Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 1,433 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in PriceSmart by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in PriceSmart by 687.6% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PriceSmart during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

PriceSmart Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PSMT opened at $66.18 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.48. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.14 and a 1-year high of $90.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.18). PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

PSMT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Scotiabank raised PriceSmart from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling at PriceSmart

In other PriceSmart news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total transaction of $483,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,313,755 shares in the company, valued at $235,475,430.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other PriceSmart news, EVP Nicolas Maslowski sold 2,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total transaction of $231,634.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,060 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,155.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total value of $483,208.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,313,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,475,430.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,839 shares of company stock worth $5,493,318 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

About PriceSmart

(Get Rating)

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.