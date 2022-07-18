Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 4,259 Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,365 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.21% of Hovnanian Enterprises worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HOV. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,902,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. 45.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hovnanian Enterprises alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises Trading Up 0.3 %

About Hovnanian Enterprises

Hovnanian Enterprises stock opened at $42.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $270.28 million, a PE ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.14. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $39.69 and a one year high of $133.99.

(Get Rating)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.