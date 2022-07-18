Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 4,259 Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,365 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.21% of Hovnanian Enterprises worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HOV. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,902,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. 45.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.
