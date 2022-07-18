Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys Shares of 95,849 Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 95,849 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.56% of Cooper-Standard at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPS. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in Cooper-Standard in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 34,816.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,570 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 12,534 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,912 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard during the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Cooper-Standard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

Shares of CPS opened at $4.50 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.12 and a 200-day moving average of $10.70. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $28.06. The company has a market capitalization of $76.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported ($3.00) EPS for the quarter. Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 67.25% and a negative net margin of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $612.98 million for the quarter.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, FlushSeal systems, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

