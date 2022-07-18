Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $545,000 Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,029 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet downgraded NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NortonLifeLock Trading Up 0.6 %

In related news, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $11,015,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,024,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,608,458.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $11,015,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,024,896 shares in the company, valued at $44,608,458.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 1,400,000 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $31,332,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,181,938 shares in the company, valued at $205,491,772.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NLOK opened at $23.52 on Monday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.55 and a 12 month high of $30.92. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.79.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.62 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 444.77% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NortonLifeLock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is presently 35.46%.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

